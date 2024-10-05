Fannin Jr.'s 31-yard scoring dash carries Bowling Green to 27-20 win over Akron

The Zips managed to advance the ball to Bowling Green's 17-yard line before turning it over on downs.

Jackson Kleather's 31-yard field goal gave Bowling Green (2-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) a 20-10 lead four seconds into the final quarter. The Zips (1-5, 0-2) countered on their following drive when Tahj Bullock ran it in from the 5 to end a three-play, 75-yard drive. The score was set up when Ben Finley completed a 48-yard pass to Adrian Norton then a 22-yard completion to Bobby Golden. Garrison Smith kicked a 38-yard field goal with 7:13 left to tie it at 20.

Finley threw for 206 yards for the Zips.

