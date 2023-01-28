Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan over Miami (OH) 74-69

Farrakhan also grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles (5-16, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates added 17 points one game after scoring a career-high 43 in an 84-79 loss to Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan, including the final 27 of the first half, in the loss to the Rockets. Bates made just 5 of 18 shots against the RedHawks, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Tyson Acuff added 12 points and four steals.

Mekhi Lairy had 23 points and three steals to pace the RedHawks (7-14, 1-7). Ryan Mabrey added 16 points and Morgan Safford pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds.