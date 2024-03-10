Farsi's goal late in stoppage time carries Columbus Crew past Chicago Fire 2-1

Fabian Herbers' right-footed shot from the middle of the box at the 72nd minute leveled the score at 1-all. It was Chicago's first goal in Columbus in five years. Maren Haile-Selassie tapped a short pass to Herbers who converted the goal, which stood up on video review for possible offside.

Columbus' (1-0-1) Jacen Russell-Rowe scored from straight on at the 68th minute after taking a pass from Malte Amundsen for a 1-0 advantage.

The Fire's Hugo Cuypers just missed when he took a pass on the run on the right side of the box and his shot attempt bounced off the left post at the 65th minute.

The Fire (0-1-1) haven't beat the Crew in Columbus since June 22, 2013. Since then, Columbus is 9-0-4 against Chicago.

Columbus is unbeaten in its last 18 MLS matches including the playoffs.

