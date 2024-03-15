Fast-moving fire damages commercial freighter at Ohio port, but no injuries reported

A fast-moving fire damaged a commercial freighter at a port in eastern Ohio
ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire damaged a commercial freighter at a port in eastern Ohio on Friday, but no injuries were reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze on the Cuyahoga, according to the Coast Guard. The agency said it deployed boats and a helicopter to the scene while firefighters from Ashtabula and Ashtabula County were “utilizing maximum resources" to extinguish the fire, which was still burning late Friday afternoon. The fire created huge clouds of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Everyone aboard the ship at the time the blaze broke out had been accounted for and was safe, the Coast Guard said. It was not immediately known how many crew members were on the vessel.

Ashtabula city officials said the freighter was at the port for repairs, but further information was not disclosed.

