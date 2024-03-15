Fast-moving fire damages commercial freighter at Ohio port, but no injuries reported

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire damaged a commercial freighter at a port in eastern Ohio on Friday, but no injuries were reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze on the Cuyahoga, according to the Coast Guard. The agency said it deployed boats and a helicopter to the scene while firefighters from Ashtabula and Ashtabula County were “utilizing maximum resources" to extinguish the fire, which was still burning late Friday afternoon. The fire created huge clouds of smoke that could be seen for miles.