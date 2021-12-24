Hamburger icon
Fast-moving house fire leaves child dead, 3 people injured

Authorities say a fast-moving fire that roared through a Toledo home killed an 11-year-old boy and injuring three other people

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a Toledo home early Friday, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring three other people, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m., authorities said. Firefighters soon arrived on scene but encountered high heat and heavy fire conditions as they tried to reach the home's second floor to search for a trapped resident. Their efforts were also hampered by fire-related “structural failures” in the home, authorities said.

The boy's body was later found in a second-floor bedroom. His name has not been released.

Three other people who authorities say lived at the home suffered undisclosed injuries and were taken to a hospital, while two others escaped the flames without injury. A 19-year-old man was treated and released, while a 35-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man remained hospitalized.

No firefighters were injured, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

