Father, mother both face charges in infant son's death

Earnest Alexander, 35, of Cleveland, initially was charged with child endangerment in the death of 3-month-old King Kai Alexander. The charge was upgraded after the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the child died of blunt force trauma.

The infant's mother, Shatika Moss, 29, is charged with felony tampering with evidence. She's accused of deleting text messages with Alexander from her phone that are "evidence of murder,” according to court documents.