FBI agent shot, Ohio homicide suspect killed in Louisiana

The wounded agent was taken to a hospital after the shooting Tuesday in Pineville, Louisiana, the FBI said Wednesday during a news conference in Ohio. The agent's condition was not known.

Authorities were searching for James Hawley, 47, of Cleveland, and Nichole Bronowski, 45. The Akron, Ohio, Children’s Hospital nurse had been missing since her mother, Norma Matko, 69, was found shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Matko's Ohio home.