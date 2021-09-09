dayton-daily-news logo
X

FC Cincinnati aims to break 3-game slide when it plays Toronto FC

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
FC Cincinnati comes into the matchup against Toronto FC after losing three games in a row

Toronto FC (3-13-6) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-10-8)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +134, Toronto FC +182, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati looks to break a three-game skid with a win against Toronto FC.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall a season ago while going 2-5-4 at home. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall and 6-3-2 on the road a season ago. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season and registered 22 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Caleb Stanko.

Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Preliminary autopsy results show Bethel Twp. woman had several gunshot...
2
ISP: Tennessee semi driver dies after crashing into weigh station
3
2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.
4
Missing Middletown 84-year-old woman returns home safely
5
LPGA Tour returning to Cincinnati next year
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top