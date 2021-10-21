dayton-daily-news logo
FC Cincinnati enters a matchup against Inter Miami CF as losers of 8 in a row

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
FC Cincinnati looks to end an eight-game slide when it visits Inter Miami CF

FC Cincinnati (4-18-8) vs. Inter Miami CF (10-15-5)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -108, FC Cincinnati +275, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati enters a matchup with Inter Miami CF as losers of eight in a row.

Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-3-2 in home matches. Inter Miami CF averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game last season.

FC Cincinnati put together a 4-15-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-10-0 in road games. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

