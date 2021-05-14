FC Cincinnati hosts home opener against Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall a season ago while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 38.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), Luciano Acosta (injured), Franko Kovacevic (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Nicolas Figal (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.