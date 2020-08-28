X

FC Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew in conference action

By The Associated Press
The Columbus Crew face FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference action

Columbus Crew SC (5-1-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (2-4-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew in a conference matchup.

FC Cincinnati finished 6-22-6 overall and 3-11-3 at home a season ago. FC Cincinnati scored 31 goals a season ago, averaging 0.9 per game.

The Crew compiled a 10-16-8 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 6-6-5 in home games. Columbus averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 4-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Saad Abdul-Salaam (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).

Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Youness Mokhtar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

