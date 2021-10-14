FC Cincinnati looks to break 6-game slide with victory against Orlando City SC

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall a season ago while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured).

Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).

