FC Cincinnati plays Nashville SC on 5-game home slide

Nashville SC is 10-4-15 against Eastern Conference teams. Hany Mukhtar is seventh in league play with eight assists. Nashville SC has 36 assists.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has seven goals and six assists for FC Cincinnati. Brandon Vazquez has three goals over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Hany Mukhtar has 14 goals and eight assists for Nashville SC this year. Randall Leal has two goals over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 1-9-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 3-2-5, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

Nashville SC: Daniel Lovitz (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.