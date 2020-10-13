FC Cincinnati takes on Columbus on 4-game skid

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Cruz leads FC Cincinnati with one goal. Brandon Vazquez has one goal over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Zardes has eight goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 1-6-3, averaging 0.2 goals, zero assists, 2.5 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Columbus: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Kendall Waston (injured), Greg Garza (injured), Jurgen Locadia (injured), Mathieu Deplagne (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured), Maikel Van der Werff (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Darlington Nagbe (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Waylon Francis (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.