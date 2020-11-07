FC Cincinnati takes on Inter Miami CF, aims to end 4-game slide

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan leads Inter Miami CF with five goals. Brek Shea has two goals over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

Brandon Vazquez has two goals and one assist for FC Cincinnati so far this year. Yuya Kubo has one goal over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Inter Miami CF: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 1-8-1, averaging 0.3 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.5 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Andres Reyes, Nicolas Figal (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Luis Robles (injured), George Acosta (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured), Alvaro Barreal (injured), Caleb Stanko (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.