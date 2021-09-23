dayton-daily-news logo
X

FC Cincinnati visits DC United, aims to stop 3-game road slide

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
FC Cincinnati hits the road against DC United trying to break a three-game road skid

FC Cincinnati (4-12-8) vs. DC United (10-11-4)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -164, FC Cincinnati +428, Draw +301; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hits the road against DC United aiming to end a three-game road slide.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-0 in road matches. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Chris Duvall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield gets $6M grant to build facility for ‘advanced air...
2
Tecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial...
3
Coronavirus: Greenon schools unable to provide transportation, will be...
4
Lebanon City Schools opt to end mask mandate in one week
5
Clark County Combined Health District replacement levy slated for...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top