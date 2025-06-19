FC Salzburg defeats CF Pachuca 2-1 in a tense Club World Cup opener

Breaking: I-75 closed around Vandalia for power lines down on highway

Karim Onisiwo scored a tiebreaking goal in the 76th minute to lead FC Salzburg to a 2-1 victory over CF Pachuca in a Club World Cup Group H game on Wednesday night
Storms clouds move over the stadium during the Club World Cup group H soccer match between CF Pachuca and FC Salzburg in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Storms clouds move over the stadium during the Club World Cup group H soccer match between CF Pachuca and FC Salzburg in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By PEYTON ANN HODGE – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Cincinnati (AP) — Karim Onisiwo scored a tiebreaking goal in the 76th minute to lead FC Salzburg to a 2-1 victory over CF Pachuca in a Club World Cup Group H game on Wednesday night.

Oscar Gloukh, a 21-year-old midfielder, scored in the 42nd minute for Salzburg in a game played in front of a crowd of 5,282 at TQL Stadium.

The game was delayed more than an hour after the start of the second half due to lightning in the area.

When play resumed, Pachuca tied the game quickly on a goal by Bryan Gonzalez barely a minute after play resumed.

Pachuca captain Salomon Rondón had a number of chances, including one that hit the edge of the crossbar in the 31st minute, but was ultimately saved by the 18-year-old goalie Christian Zawieschitzky, who was making his Salzburg debut.

The attendance was a major drop compared to Sunday's Bayern-Auckland match on Sunday that drew a crowd of 21,152.

Key moment

When Salzburg substituted Onisiwo for Edmund Baidoo in the second half, and he wound up scoring the winning goal.

Takeaways

With a 2-0 victory, Salzburg rose to the top of Group H heading into its match against Al Hilal on Sunday. Pachuca fell to the bottom ahead of its match against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Red Bull Salzburg's Oscar Gloukh celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Club World Cup group H soccer match between CF Pachuca and FC Salzburg in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Dean)

Pachuca's Salomon Rondon takes a shot during the Club World Cup group H soccer match between CF Pachuca and FC Salzburg in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Dean)

Red Bull Salzburg's Oscar Gloukh, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Club World Cup group H soccer match between CF Pachuca and FC Salzburg in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Dean)

Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Onisiwo, right and Pachuca's Federico Pereira fight for the ball during the Club World Cup group H soccer match between CF Pachuca and FC Salzburg in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

