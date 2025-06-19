FC Salzburg defeats CF Pachuca 2-1 in a tense Club World Cup opener

The game was delayed more than an hour after the start of the second half due to lightning in the area.

When play resumed, Pachuca tied the game quickly on a goal by Bryan Gonzalez barely a minute after play resumed.

Pachuca captain Salomon Rondón had a number of chances, including one that hit the edge of the crossbar in the 31st minute, but was ultimately saved by the 18-year-old goalie Christian Zawieschitzky, who was making his Salzburg debut.

The attendance was a major drop compared to Sunday's Bayern-Auckland match on Sunday that drew a crowd of 21,152.

Key moment

When Salzburg substituted Onisiwo for Edmund Baidoo in the second half, and he wound up scoring the winning goal.

Takeaways

With a 2-0 victory, Salzburg rose to the top of Group H heading into its match against Al Hilal on Sunday. Pachuca fell to the bottom ahead of its match against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

