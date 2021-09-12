FCS Duquesne stops two-point try, defeats Ohio 28-26

It was Duquesne's first victory over an FBS opponent in program history.

After Duquesne (1-1) built a 28-20 lead on Brian Bruzdewicz's 27-yard field goal with two minutes, 46 seconds remaining, Ohio (0-2) drove 67 yards, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Kurtis Rourke to Ty Walton with nine seconds remaining. Rourke's two-point pass was broken up by Tim Lowery.