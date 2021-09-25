dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fedde scheduled to start for Nationals at Reds

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Nationals will start Erick Fedde on Saturday while the Reds are expected to counter with Vladimir Gutierrez

Washington Nationals (64-90, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-75, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (7-9, 5.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -147, Nationals +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Washington will square off on Saturday.

The Reds are 41-37 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .427 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 29-47 away from home. Washington's lineup has 177 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads them with 29 homers.

The Reds won the last meeting 8-7. Art Warren earned his third victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Mason Thompson registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 33 home runs and has 92 RBIs.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .482.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals: 5-5, .295 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Carter Kieboom: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Man reportedly shot in face in Middletown, taken to hospital
2
How did steel coil fall off a semi killing a passing driver? The...
3
Celebrate a change of season with Lebanon’s Feast & Fall-y
4
Springfield gets $6M grant to build facility for ‘advanced air...
5
Tecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top