Federal judges in Ohio map flap weigh shrinking early voting

Judges asked LaRose's lawyer to be ready to pinpoint at that hearing the “drop dead” date on which ballots could be adjusted and still make the May 3 primary, which has been a subject of disagreement.

Right now, spring early voting is set to begin April 5 and preparing ballots is said to take county boards of elections roughly 10 days.

If the Ohio Redistricting Commission meets its Monday deadline, and if its new maps happen to now be challenged in court, a delay to April 7 would appear to allow enough time.

The commission has been meeting every day this week, and independent mapmakers it has hired are working diligently to come up with a new proposal by the deadline. Their deliberations are being livestreamed on state government television.