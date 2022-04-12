Federal panel in Ohio punts dispute over congressional map

The panel urged the Simon parties to return to the Northern District of Ohio, where it had filed — and then dropped — an earlier lawsuit, to make its case against the U.S. House map. The voter group must limit its arguments in the case involving legislative maps only to disenfranchisement they allege under those maps, judges said.

While U.S. House races have gone forward in Ohio, the state's legislative races — to determine state representatives and senators — are on hold. The federal court has said it will intervene after April 20 if the state fails to come to some resolution.

In a series of divided votes, the redistricting commission has passed four different sets of legislative maps. The first three were invalidated by the Ohio Supreme Court as unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders unduly favoring Republicans, and a fourth set — hardly different from the third — is now before the court.

As the public awaits their ruling on the fourth set of maps, justices also are weighing arguments on the extraordinary question of whether commissioners should be held in contempt of its orders to pass maps that fairly reflected the state's 54% Republican-46% Democratic partisan breakdown.