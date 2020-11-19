Feds charge 3rd Cincinnati councilman with corruption

An indictment Thursday shows that Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld faces six federal counts related to bribery and extortion. It states that Sittenfeld solicited $40,000 in payments to his political action committee to “deliver the votes” in the city council for a proposed downtown real estate development.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers discussed the case at a news conference late Thursday morning. He said FBI agents had arrested Sittenfeld. His whereabouts weren't made public immediately. A voice mail for comment was left at his council office, and an email was sent without immediate response.