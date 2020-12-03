Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

Johnson's group, known as the NFAC, has an all-Black membership and often demonstrates against white supremacy and police violence. The incident occurred the day before the Kentucky Derby, when several groups and hundreds of protesters peacefully marched to call for justice in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police. The group also held a march on July 4 at Georgia's Stone Mountain Park, calling for the park's massive Confederate carving to be removed.