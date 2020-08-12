Feds: Ohio man pleads guilty to purchasing tiger skin rug

Ryan Gibbs of Cincinnati must serve a year on probation, perform 80 hours of community service, and donate $100,000 to a federal fund used to provide rewards for tipsters in illegal wildlife trade cases, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Gibbs also agreed to give up a stuffed lion, two stuffed puffins, a panther skin and a sawfish rostrum—the bill or beak of the sawfish—which he owns, according to the government.