Feds to outline prosecution of MS-13 gang killings in Ohio

On Wednesday, the acting U.S. Attorney in Nashville announced that nine MS-13 members face charges alleging their involvement in killings, kidnappings, assaults, robberies and large-scale drug distribution in and around Nashville.

On July 20, an MS-13 member in Maryland was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his role in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times before his body was set on fire.

Authorities have also prosecuted MS-13 members for a series of killings on Long Island.