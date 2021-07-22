Feds urge rental websites to warn of elevator dangers

In a letter to Airbnb, VRBO and others on Tuesday, the commission's acting Chairman Robert Adler urged them to "act immediately to protect consumers."

“Residential elevators can pose a deadly but unforeseen hazard to children, particularly children who are encountering them in vacation or rental homes,” Adler wrote in the letter. “I reach out to you, not as a regulator, but in the hopes that you will join us in ensuring that children are safe in rentals on your platform.”