Feingold leads the New England Revolution against Cincinnati

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +153, FC Cincinnati +164, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ilay Feingold leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with Cincinnati after scoring two goals against CF Montreal.

The Revolution are 6-4-2 in Eastern Conference play. The Revolution lead the Eastern Conference with just 14 conceded goals.

Cincinnati is 6-5-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Cincinnati has an 8-2 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has six goals and two assists for the Revolution. Feingold has three goals over the past 10 games.

Kevin Denkey has 10 goals for Cincinnati. Gerardo Valenzuela has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 5-1-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Luca Daniel Langoni (injured), Will Sands (injured), Brayan Andres Ceballos Jimenez (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured).

Cincinnati: Nick Hagglund (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.