Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20

This was Brissett's first preseason action for the Browns, who are hoping the 29-year-old veteran can keep them in contention until December while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game NFL suspension.

Brissett had some positive moments — he didn't have running backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, or Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio — with him on the field — while playing six series.

He completed 13 of 23 passes for 109 yards with an interception, a decent performance but maybe not good enough to end speculation that the Browns will look for outside help before the season starts.

Brissett is slated to play until at least December while Watson, who signed a $230 million contract with the Browns in March, serves his suspension for violating the league's person conduct policy.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy appointments while with Houston. The three-time Pro Bowler begins his ban Tuesday.

Brissett's first pass was on target, but slipped through the hands of second-year wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who had another drop and was booed loudly. He's been inconsistent all summer.

SECOND HELPING

Browns backup QB Joshua Dobbs had another solid outing.

He threw a 6-yard TD pass to diving tight end Miller Forristall and followed it by leaping at the pylon for a 2-point conversion.

LEG UP

Browns rookie kicker Cade York put on a show in warmups, making field goals of 70 and 60 yards.

He carried it over to the game, converting kicks of 57 and 46 yards while pushing a 58-yarder left.

RESTING REGULARS

Garrett and Ward were joined on Cleveland's sideline by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was not in uniform after being excused from a practice earlier in the week.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was supposed to play, but was kept out after experiencing tightness during warmups. Smith missed Chicago's first two games while staging a contract “hold in.”

INJURIES

Bears: Bears DL Dominique Robinson (leg) got hurt in the second quarter and didn't return.

Browns: Pro Bowl RG Wyatt Teller (knee) walked to the locker room in the second quarter, presumably for treatment and tests. ... S Grant Delpit (hip) got hurt on a running play in the first quarter. ... DE Chris Odom (leg) was carted off in the fourth. He was the USFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

UP NEXT

Bears: Host the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener on Sept. 11.

Browns: A reunion with former quarterback Baker Mayfield in the opener at Carolina on Sept. 11.

