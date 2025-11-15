Fifita becomes Arizona's all-time leader in TD passes in 30-24 win over No. 22 Cincinnati

Kris Hutson had eight catches for 123 yards for Arizona (7-3, 4-3 Big 12), his fourth career 100-yard receiving game.

Cincinnati, coming off a bye week following a 45-14 loss at No. 14 Utah, got within three points on Zion Johnson's TD run with 6:38 left.

Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina, who missed a field goal try and had another attempt blocked in the first half, connected from 50 yards to extend the Wildcats' lead to 30-24 with 1:34 left.

The Wildcats' defense made a big play on the first play from scrimmage.

Brendan Sorsby's pass was deflected and intercepted by Jay'Vion Cole at the Bearcats' 26. Two plays later, Ismail Mahdi's 27-yard touchdown run put the Wildcats ahead 7—0 just 57 seconds in.

Sorsby, who came in averaging 230 passing yards per game, was 15 for 28 passing for 154 yards against Arizona.

The Bearcats (7-3, 5-2) rushed for 140 yards in the first quarter, led by Tawee Walker who had 104 yards on his first four carries, including a 54-yard run. It's Walker's first 100-yard rushing game since Oct. 19, 2024.

Sorsby threw a touchdown pass to Jeff Caldwell and ran for another score to help the Bearcats take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

Cincinnati rushed for only 50 yards after the opening quarter.

A 50-yard touchdown run by Kedrick Reescano put Arizona ahead 20-14 in the third quarter. It was the second TD run of more than 50 yards in his career.

Fifita's 15-yard TD pass to Gio Richardson with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive and gave the Wildcats a 27-17.

Takeaways

Arizona: The Wildcats held an opponent to fewer than 200 passing yards for the eighth time this season, the most since 2009.

Cincinnati: After going seven straight games without an interception, Sorsby has three in the past two games.

Up next

Arizona: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Hosts No. 12 BYU on Saturday.

