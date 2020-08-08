Filly Ramona Hill wins $1 million Hambletonian, ties record

It was the first win in the race for Alagna and McCarthy, and the second for owners Brad Grant, and Michelle and Al Crawford, who had a piece of the filly, Atlanta, when she won in 2018. Robert Leblanc and In The Gym Partners also owned a piece of Ramona Hill.

Ready For Moni, who won the other elimination last weekend, held off Back Of The Neck to finish second.

Ready For Moni returned $3.40 and $2.40. Back Of The Neck paid $2.40.

Earlier on the card, driver Yannick Gingras won the $600,000 Hambletonian Oaks for the sixth time in seven years, guiding favored Sorella to a 1 3/4-length decision in race for 3-year-old fillies. It also earned trainer Nancy Takter her first win the race. Her father, Jimmy, won the race a record eight times, the last five times with Gingras driving.

