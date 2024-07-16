Final major for men at British Open as LPGA heads home to Ohio

Site: Troon, Scotland.

Course: Royal Troon GC. Yardage: 7,385. Par: 71.

Prize money: $17 million. Winner's share: $3.1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock); 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (USA Network); 3-4:15 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 5-7 a.m. (USA Network); 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4-7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Brian Harman.

Last year: Harman won his first major by building a five-shot lead and closing with a 1-under 70 at Royal Liverpool for a six-shot victory. Harman never trailed over his final 51 holes.

Notes: The British Open returns to Royal Troon for the 10th time. The last time was in 2016 when Henrik Stenson outdueled Phil Mickelson and set a record score of 264 for all the major championships. ... Six different Americans have won the last six majors dating to Jon Rahm in the 2023 Masters. ... Rahm has yet to win anywhere in the world since that Masters. He joined LIV Golf at the end of last year. ... Scottie Scheffler will try to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the British Open as the world No. 1. ... Woods is playing Royal Troon for the first time since 2004. He has missed the cut in his last two majors. ... Arthur Havers in 1923 is the only British player to win the claret jug at Troon. ... Rory McIlroy has gone 10 years without winning a major. He missed a 30-inch putt at Pinehurst No. 2 and lost the U.S. Open by one shot. ... Royal Troon features the longest (623 yards) and shortest (123 yards) holes on the current British Open rotation.

Next year: Royal Portrush.

Online: https://www.theopen.com/

PGA Tour

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Truckee, California.

Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood). Yardage: 7,480. Par: 71.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner's share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Akshay Bhatia.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Robert MacIntyre won the Scottish Open and Harry Hall won the ISCO Championship.

Notes: This is the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. An eagle is five points, a birdie is two points, a par is worth nothing, a bogey is -1 and a double bogey is -3. ... While the tournament is not co-sanctioned with the European tour, the field includes a category for European tour players. Richard Mansell was planning to play until he shot 61 and qualified for the British Open. ... The winner gets into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the PGA Championship but not the Masters. ... Billy Horschel is the only player this year to win an opposite-field event while ranked inside the top 100 in the world. He was No. 84 when he won in Puerto Rico. ... The tournament dates to 1999. It switched over to the Stableford scoring in 2012. ... Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa won his first PGA Tour event at the Barracuda Championship in 2019.

Next week: 3M Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA Tour

DANA OPEN FOR CHILDREN

Site: Sylvania, Ohio.

Course: Highland Meadow GC. Yardage: 6,555. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.75 million. Winner's share: $262,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Linn Grant.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Ayaka Furue won the Evian Championship.

Notes: Ayaka Furue gave Japan two majors in the same season when she won the Evian Championship last week. Yuka Saso won the U.S. Women's Open. ... Furue was the third Japanese player in the last five years to win a major. ... The tournament comes one week after the LPGA held a major in France. Top LPGA players head back to France in four weeks for the Olympics. ... None of the top 10 in the women's world ranking is playing in Ohio. Xiyu “Janet” Lin from China is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15. ... Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia tied for fourth in the Dana Open last year. That was her best LPGA finish until she was a runner-up last week at the Evian Championship. ... Furue now leads the Annika Major Award standings for best finishes in the majors. She tied for sixth in the U.S. Women's Open. None of the other major champions has a top 10 in another major.

Next week: CPKC Women’s Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

Korn Ferry Tour

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Springfield, Missouri.

Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,115. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Pierceson Coody.

Last week: Cristobal Del Solar of Chile won The Ascendant.

Points leaders: Steven Fisk.

Next week: NV5 Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

European Tour

Last week: Robert MacIntyre won the Scottish Open.

Next tournament: Czech Masters on Aug. 15-18.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Ernie Els won the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Next week: Senior British Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

LIV Golf League

Last week: Sergio Garcia won LIV Golf Andalucía.

Next week: LIV Golf United Kingdom.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

Other tours

Epson Tour: Twin Bridges Championship, Pinehaven CC, Guilderland, New York. Defending champion: Jenny Bae. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

U.S. Golf Association: U.S. Junior Girls.

Challenge Tour: Euram Bank Open, Adamstal GC, Ramsau, Austria. Defending champion: Casey Jarvis. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Dutch Ladies Open, Hilversumsche GC, Hilversum, Netherlands. Defending champion: Trichat Cheenglad. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour Americas: Bromont Open, Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont, Quebec. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, The Queen's Hill GC, Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Mio Kotaki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

