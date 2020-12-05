X

Finke leads Wright State over Miami (Ohio) 71-47

Tim Finke tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wright St. to a 71-47 win over Miami (Ohio)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tim Finke tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wright St. to a 71-47 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 16 points for Wright St. (1-1). Grant Basile added 14 points and three blocks. Loudon Love had 11 points.

Dalonte Brown had seven rebounds for the RedHawks (1-1).

Dae Dae Grant, the RedHawks’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 21.0 points per game, scored three points on 1-of-12 shooting. Mekhi Lairy, whose 14.0 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the RedHawks, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

