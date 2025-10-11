Finn paces Miami of Ohio past Akron in 20-7 win as RedHawks keep MAC win streak going

With 10:35 left in the third quarter, D'Shawntae Jones crashed in from the 1 to end a nine-play, 75-yard drive to make it 10-0. After the RedHawks' defense held Akron to minus-6 yards on the next drive, Finn threw a 60-yard scoring pass to Kam Perry with 7:57 left in the third.

Akron (2-5, 1-2) dodged the shutout when Ben Finley completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Israel Polk to make it 20-7. Finley threw for 211 yards.

Miami leads the all-time series 24-9-1 and has won eight-straight games in the series overall. The RedHawks are 11-6 against the Zips in Akron.

The RedHawks have now won nine-straight MAC regular season contests, dating back to Oct. 12, 2024 and are 18-2 in their last 20 MAC games.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football