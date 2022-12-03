Finn, Stuart lead Toledo to first MAC title since 2017

Ohio is 0-5 in the MAC title game.

The Rockets led 10-7 at halftime.

They drove 75 yards after the opening kickoff with Stuart scoring on his 29-yard run up the middle.

Ohio tied it on Bangura's 2-yard run midway through the second quarter, finishing off an 84-yard drive.

Toledo's Thomas Cluckey kicked a 44-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in the half.

The Rockets drove to the Bobcats' 10 midway through the third quarter but passed up a field goal attempt and turned the ball over on downs.

Finn's 16-yard scoring pass to Demeer Blankumsee completed a methodical 16-play, 90-yard drive that gave Toledo a 17-7 lead with 10:36 remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

Toledo is now 4-3 in the MAC title game, with its previous championships coming in 2001, ‘04 and ’17. Ohio's long drought without a conference championship continued. The Bobcats haven't won a MAC championship since 1968.

UP NEXT

Both teams are headed to bowl games TBD on Sunday. Toledo is bowl eligible for the 13th straight season.

