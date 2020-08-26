X

Fire beat Cincinnati 3-0 in return to Soldier Field

Álvaro Medrán and Ignacio Aliseda each scored his first MLS goal, and Chicago beat Cincinnati 3-0 in the Fire’s first game at Soldier Field in nearly 15 years

CHICAGO (AP) — Álvaro Medrán and Ignacio Aliseda each scored his first MLS goal, and Chicago beat Cincinnati 3-0 on Tuesday night in the Fire’s first game at Soldier Field in nearly 15 years.

Chicago (2-4-1), which snapped a three-game losing and scoreless stretch, had been playing at SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview, Illinois, before returning to the home of the NFL's Chicago Bears.

Chicago had a 2-0 lead by the 10th minute after goals by Fabian Herbers and Medrán. Herbers got past the defense for Gastón Giménez’s lofted pass from near midfield and one-touched it home from close range 93 seconds into the game. Medrán had a deflected ball fall to his feet outside the 18-yard box and he curled a shot off the post. Aliseda made it 3-0 in the 67th minute.

Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth needed just one save to keep Cincinnati (2-4-1) scoreless for the second straight match.

