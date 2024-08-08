Fire destroys landmark paper company factory in southwestern Ohio

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A fire that destroyed a vacant landmark building in a southwestern Ohio community this week is considered suspicious because the building had no utilities, officials said Thursday.

The fire at the former Beckett Paper Company building in Hamilton, a Cincinnati suburb, was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The building was completely engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived a short time later, and the blaze spewed a thick, black smoke that could be seen for several miles.