BreakingNews
Severe weather possible with chance for strong tornadoes this afternoon, evening

Firefighters rescue 2 people trapped under Ohio bridge by fast-rising river waters

Firefighters came to the rescue of two people who were trapped under a bridge early when the waters of an Ohio river began rising, and forecasters warned more severe weather was headed to the area
news
23 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters came to the rescue of two people who were trapped under a bridge early Tuesday when the waters of an Ohio river began rising, and forecasters warned more severe weather was headed to the area.

The two people were sleeping under the bridge around 8:45 a.m. when the Scioto River started to rise, the Columbus Fire Department reported. While the pair were never directly in the water, the flooding prevented them from returning to the shore, so a fire department boat was sent to rescue them.

No injuries were reported. The couple's names were not disclosed.

A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the river that are expected to reach flood stage Wednesday morning. A flood watch also remains in effect for the Olentangy River near Worthington.

Forecasters also warned that severe storms which could potentially spawn tornadoes and more flooding were expected to move into central Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

In Other News
1
Charges unlikely in accidental shooting of juvenile in New Carlisle
2
Child injured in accidental shooting in Clark County
3
Carlisle woman killed in fatal Mad River Twp. crash
4
Stress Less Week: Miami U. uses annual event to help students better...
5
Intersections closed but no injuries in Middletown train, vehicle crash
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top