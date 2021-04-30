First night of NFL draft outdraws Oscars by over 2 million

Thursday's broadcast of the first round from Cleveland averaged 12.6 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is the second-highest first day on record, surpassing 2014 (12.4 million). Last year's first round holds the record at 15.5 million.

The draft ended up having a larger audience than the April 25 Academy Awards (10.4 million) and also outdrew all but one game of last year's World Series.