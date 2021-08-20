dayton-daily-news logo
FirstEnergy reports smaller lobbying contributions in 2021

Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel, center, accompanied by FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman, speaks during a news conference in Cincinnati, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Federal authorities say Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. would pay a $230 million penalty and fully cooperate as part of an agreement announced Thursday to settle federal charges against the company in a sweeping bribery scheme in Ohio. (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri)
Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel, center, accompanied by FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman, speaks during a news conference in Cincinnati, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Federal authorities say Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. would pay a $230 million penalty and fully cooperate as part of an agreement announced Thursday to settle federal charges against the company in a sweeping bribery scheme in Ohio. (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri)

1 hour ago
The energy giant at the center of a $60 million bribery scheme in Ohio has dramatically decreased the amount of money it provides to dark money groups to influence public policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The energy giant at the center of a $60 million bribery scheme in Ohio has dramatically decreased the amount of money it provides to dark money groups to influence public policy, according to a Friday filing required by a deal with federal prosecutors that allowed the company to avoid a criminal case.

The company paid $2.2 million to nonprofits and groups benefitting public officials during the first half of 2021, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. That's considerably below the approximately $60 million the company paid between 2017 and 2020 to dark money groups to fund a bailout of two aging nuclear power plants.

Last month FirstEnergy admitted to that dark money spending to benefit the power plants, and agreed to pay a $230 million fine. The company also agreed to disclose any dark money donations in the future, starting this year and continuing quarterly for three years.

The company has also said it's reevaluating its previous denial that it used customer money to fund the scheme to win legislative approval of a $1 billion bailout for the two plants.

FILE - In this 2015 file photo, FirstEnergy Corp. then-President and CEO Charles "Chuck" Jones appears at the company's Akron, Ohio headquarters. Six top executives from the company have been fired, including Jones, since the alleged $60 million bribery case, involving ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others. Federal authorities say the Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has agreed to a settlement that calls for the company to fully cooperate and pay a $230 million fine as part of a sweeping bribery scheme. The dismissal of Jones, who initially denied any wrongdoing by the company, appeared to be tied to a $4.3 million payment that FirstEnergy made in January 2019, purportedly to end a longstanding consulting contract with a person soon to be appointed Ohio’s top utility regulator. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP, File)
FILE - In this 2015 file photo, FirstEnergy Corp. then-President and CEO Charles "Chuck" Jones appears at the company's Akron, Ohio headquarters. Six top executives from the company have been fired, including Jones, since the alleged $60 million bribery case, involving ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others. Federal authorities say the Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has agreed to a settlement that calls for the company to fully cooperate and pay a $230 million fine as part of a sweeping bribery scheme. The dismissal of Jones, who initially denied any wrongdoing by the company, appeared to be tied to a $4.3 million payment that FirstEnergy made in January 2019, purportedly to end a longstanding consulting contract with a person soon to be appointed Ohio’s top utility regulator. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP, File)

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Governor's office shows former Public Utilities Commissioner of Ohio, Sam Randazzo, a seasoned utility lawyer and lobbyist, implicated in a bribery scheme to help win legislative passage of a $1 billion bailout for two Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.'s nuclear power plants. Randazzo resigned from the commission in November after FBI agents searched his Columbus townhome, the same day FirstEnergy revealed the payment. (AP Photo/Ohio Governor's office via AP, File)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Governor's office shows former Public Utilities Commissioner of Ohio, Sam Randazzo, a seasoned utility lawyer and lobbyist, implicated in a bribery scheme to help win legislative passage of a $1 billion bailout for two Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.'s nuclear power plants. Randazzo resigned from the commission in November after FBI agents searched his Columbus townhome, the same day FirstEnergy revealed the payment. (AP Photo/Ohio Governor's office via AP, File)

