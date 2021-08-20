FirstEnergy reports smaller lobbying contributions in 2021

The company paid $2.2 million to nonprofits and groups benefitting public officials during the first half of 2021, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. That's considerably below the approximately $60 million the company paid between 2017 and 2020 to dark money groups to fund a bailout of two aging nuclear power plants.

Last month FirstEnergy admitted to that dark money spending to benefit the power plants, and agreed to pay a $230 million fine. The company also agreed to disclose any dark money donations in the future, starting this year and continuing quarterly for three years.