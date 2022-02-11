FirstEnergy settles lawsuits seeking corporate reform

The lawsuits were filed in the months following U.S. Attorney David DeVillers' announcement in July 2020 that FirstEnergy had secretly funded a $60 million bribery scheme to win legislative approval of a $1 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants operated at the time by a FirstEnergy subsidiary.

FirstEnergy signed a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in July 2021 that detailed how its executives carried out the bribery scheme in concert with former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others. FirstEnergy also agreed to pay a $230 million fine.