Flemings, No. 8 Houston Cougars to visit Miller, Cincinnati Bearcats

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays No. 8 Houston in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Bearcats are 8-1 in home games. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 12-1 with a 5-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Houston is third in college basketball allowing 60.0 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Cincinnati averages 75.8 points, 15.8 more per game than the 60.0 Houston allows. Houston has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is averaging 13.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kingston Flemings is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.