Florida visits Columbus following overtime win

Columbus went 10-7-5 in division action and 20-12-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Blue Jackets scored 31 power play goals with a 16.4% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Florida finished 35-26-8 overall and 11-8-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Panthers averaged 32.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.3 goals per game.