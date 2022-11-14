Flyers bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has six goals and six assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has scored three goals with 11 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out for season (seperated shoulder / torn labrum), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body), Kent Johnson: day to day (undisclosed), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

