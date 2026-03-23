Flyers look to keep win streak alive, host the Blue Jackets

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets with a three winning streak on the line.

Philadelphia has a 34-23-12 record overall and a 9-7-5 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers have committed 280 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Columbus is 10-8-4 against the Metropolitan Division and 37-22-11 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 34-4-8 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 2-1 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has 24 goals and 18 assists for the Flyers. Noah Cates has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 25 goals and 33 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-1-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Luke Glendening: day to day (lower body), Sean Couturier: day to day (upper body), Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Tyson Foerster: out (arm), Denver Barkey: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.