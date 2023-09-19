Foot injury forces Twins' Carlos Correa out of game in first inning

Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa left Minnesota’s game at Cincinnati after one inning when he aggravated his left foot, which has plantar fasciitis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
58 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa left Minnesota’s game at Cincinnati after one inning on Monday night when he aggravated his left foot, which has plantar fasciitis.

Correa bothered the foot when he made a sudden stop after catching TJ Friedl’s popup in short left field.

“I felt a small little tweak in my heel,” he said. “I’ve been trying to manage it for a while. Some days are better than others.”

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, sat out two days last week. He’s been dealing with the injury since May but he still leads the Twins in games played with 135. He is hitting .230.

“Today was the best I’ve felt in a long time,” he said. “Before the game, I was running and jumping and jumping. I had a good session in the batting cage.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Middletown native Kayla Harrison, created ‘to be a killer,’ returns to...
2
Here are the best days to view fall foliage in your area
3
Harambe documentary to premiere on World Gorilla Day later this month
4
Cincinnati ups the ante as Charlotte hits a snag in quest for Western &...
5
Springfield takes center stage with aerospace events this week
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top