Foot of snow falls in northwest Ohio, vaccine sites closed

Two women cross Main Street as snow falls Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in downtown Bowling Green, Ohio. Much of the area is expected to receive a foot of snow. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP)
Credit: JD POOLEY

The latest blast of winter has shut down several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Heavy snow and a coating of sleet and ice shut down several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Ohio on Tuesday along with schools and some universities. State lawmakers stayed home too.

The huge winter storm that walloped the South and reached all the way into New England dumped more than a foot of snow across Toledo and its surrounding counties.

Roads in 13 northwestern Ohio counties were closed to all but emergency travel through the morning. At least three counties in southeastern Ohio also were under Level 3 snow emergencies.

While snowfall totals were less in the rest of the state, much of Ohio was dealing with snow, sleet and ice from the storm that moved in late Monday afternoon. Temperatures were expected to fall into the single digits Wednesday morning and more snow could be coming later in the week.

Hospitals and health clinics in Toledo, Dayton and Columbus and several counties in western Ohio canceled their COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Tuesday, rescheduling the shots for the same time on Wednesday.

At the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, lawmakers canceled more than a dozen legislative meetings scheduled for Tuesday. The House canceled all of its committee work while some Senate committee hearings were delayed or rescheduled for later in the week.

Ohio State University remained open Tuesday but moved all of its classes online. The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University shut down entirely.

Mason Spohn shovels snow off a sidewalk near Baer Wheels on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

A snow family sits on a lawn on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

North High Street is nearly empty as snow falls on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Jim Johnson shovels snow out of his driveway on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

A woman crosses Wooster Street as snow falls Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in downtown Bowling Green, Ohio. Much of the area is expected to receive a foot of snow. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP)
Credit: JD POOLEY

A COTA bus drives north on High Street during a snow storm on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

A snow-covered statue of the Virgin Mary is shown on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. he storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

