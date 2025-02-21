Fordham visits Wolf and Dayton

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Fordham after Ivy Wolf scored 21 points in Dayton's 72-63 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Flyers are 10-5 on their home court. Dayton is third in the A-10 with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Nayo Lear averaging 6.0.

The Rams are 8-7 in conference games. Fordham ranks third in the A-10 with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Irene Murua Txintxurreta averaging 6.3.

Dayton averages 64.6 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 60.7 Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 59.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 63.7 Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wolf is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Flyers. Arianna Smith is averaging 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taylor Donaldson is averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Rams. Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 53.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.