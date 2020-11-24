X

Former Cincinnati council member sentenced

In this June 24, 2020, photo is Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld at Cincinnati City Hall. Sittenfeld who has been planning to run for mayor has been indicted on federal corruption charges. An indictment Thursday, Nov. 19, shows that Democrat Sittenfeld faces six federal counts related to bribery and extortion. He pleaded not guilty before a federal magistrate and was released with restrictions (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

news | 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Cincinnati city council member has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge resulting from corruption investigations that have left two other council members facing charges.

U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott ruled Tuesday that Tamaya Dennard will begin serving her sentence next year. Dlott called the case “a real tragedy,” saying Dennard, 41, had done a lot of good.

Dennard pleaded guilty earlier this year to a wire fraud-related count alleging vote-selling. Dennard had asked for home incarceration, writing to the court that she resigned from council and took responsibility for her actions. She is a Democrat.

Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld was arrested last week on separate allegations he solicited payments to “deliver the votes” for a proposed real estate development. He tweeted Friday that the allegations are “simply not true,” that he will not resign and that he will fight the charges. Republican Jeff Pastor was arrested this month on bribery and other counts and said he will fight the charges.

David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Ohio, discusses federal charges accusing Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld of accepting bribes in exchange for favorable votes at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Kenwood, near Cincinnati. DeVillers said that FBI agents had arrested Sittenfeld. He pleaded not guilty and was released with restrictions. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

Chris Hoffman, FBI special agent-in-charge, Cincinnati, discusses federal charges accusing Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld of accepting bribes in exchange for favorable votes at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said Thursday that FBI agents had arrested Sittenfeld. He pleaded not guilty before a federal magistrate and was released with restrictions. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

In this July 12, 2020, photo, Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld announces he is running as a Democratic candidate for Mayor of Cincinnati. Sittenfeld has been indicted on federal corruption charges. An indictment Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, shows that Sittenfeld faces six federal counts related to bribery and extortion. He pleaded not guilty before a federal magistrate and was released with restrictions. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

