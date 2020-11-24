Former Cincinnati council member sentenced

U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott ruled Tuesday that Tamaya Dennard will begin serving her sentence next year. Dlott called the case “a real tragedy,” saying Dennard, 41, had done a lot of good.

Dennard pleaded guilty earlier this year to a wire fraud-related count alleging vote-selling. Dennard had asked for home incarceration, writing to the court that she resigned from council and took responsibility for her actions. She is a Democrat.