Former East Carolina music instructor leaves $5M gift

The gift from Beatrice Chauncey totals $5.2 million, all of which is designated to go to student scholarships to the school of music.

Chauncey, originally from Akron, Ohio, came to what was then East Carolina Teachers College in 1949. She taught the flute for 41 years. Her dedication to the program led to a $500,000 planned gift to the school, which at the time was the biggest gift ever promised by a faculty member at the university, according to the news release.