Former GM and oldest former MLB player Robinson dies at 100

After he finished playing, Robinson was a coach for Baltimore before switching to player development and scouting for the Orioles and several other teams. He was GM of the Atlanta Braves from 1972-76, then had that role with the Rangers. He worked as a scout and consultant for former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in the early 1980s, and his last year in baseball was as a scout for the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

Robinson made his big league debut with Cleveland at age 21 in 1942, then served in the military during World War II before returning to the Indians from 1946-48. He also played for the Washington Senators (1949-50), Chicago White Sox (1950-52), Philadelphia Athletics (1953), New York Yankees (1954-56), Detroit Tigers (1957) and Baltimore (1957). The only AL team of that period he didn't play for was Boston.